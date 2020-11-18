Getting your car ready for the winter weather

SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — We’re starting to see temperatures drop, which means driving conditions could become icy as we head into winter. To help keep safe, your car needs to be just as prepared as you.

As driving conditions become hazardous due to ice and snow, your car needs to be ready to take it all on and getting it winterized can assure that.

Service advisors at Mohawk Honda recommend getting your car checked out sooner rather than later. You want to make sure you have fresh tires with good tread on your vehicle. They said if your battery isn’t up to par, all it takes is one cold morning, and that’ll be it for the car.

“Not only the tread on the tires but also how old they are and the condition they are in,” Gunnar Schifley, with Mohawk Honda, said. “We are going to want to test the battery to make sure that the car can start every time you need to in the water, and we are going to go through and make sure your maintenance is up-to-date with the filters so it’s in tip top shape. As it starts to get colder, it does put a little strain on the vehicles. Getting ahead of it and checking all of your maintenance just assures that you can go back to your normal day even as the weather changes around here.”

And if you’re already out on the road and happen to break down, they said it’s important to keep an extra blanket along with gloves, warning signs, tire pressure gauges and an extra battery and jumper cables in your car.