Get your local ice cream fix on opening day in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — So far, March has come in like a lamb, and it seems that Punxatawny Phil’s prediction of an early spring was right. In the coming days, as the weather thaws, ice cream shops around the Capital Region will start springing up like flowers.

Hopefully, this directory of opening days for ice cream shops in the area will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Albany County

Guptill’s Ice Cream, Cohoes: March 14 at 11 a.m.

Kurver Kreme, Albany: March 16

Fulton County

Udderly Delicious, Johnstown: March 8 at 11:30 a.m.

Rensselaer County

Snowman Ice Cream, Lansingburgh: March 8 at noon

Jack’s Drive-In: March 9

Lickety Split, East Greenbush: March 20

Saratoga County

Dairy Haus, Saratoga Springs: March 7 at 11 a.m.

Schenectady County

Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, Scotia: March 26th

Warren County

Martha’s Dandee Crème, Queensbury: March 14, 11 a.m.

Did we miss your favorite ice cream spot? Let us know so we can add it to the list!