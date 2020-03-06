Get your local ice cream fix on opening day in the Capital Region

CAPITAL REGION (NEWS10) — So far, March has come in like a lamb, and it seems that Punxatawny Phil’s prediction of an early spring was right. In the coming days, as the weather thaws, ice cream shops around the Capital Region will start springing up like flowers.
Hopefully, this directory of opening days for ice cream shops in the area will satisfy your sweet tooth.
Albany County
- Guptill’s Ice Cream, Cohoes: March 14 at 11 a.m.
- Kurver Kreme, Albany: March 16
Fulton County
- Udderly Delicious, Johnstown: March 8 at 11:30 a.m.
Rensselaer County
- Snowman Ice Cream, Lansingburgh: March 8 at noon
- Jack’s Drive-In: March 9
- Lickety Split, East Greenbush: March 20
Saratoga County
- Dairy Haus, Saratoga Springs: March 7 at 11 a.m.
Schenectady County
- Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-In, Scotia: March 26th
Warren County
- Martha’s Dandee Crème, Queensbury: March 14, 11 a.m.
Did we miss your favorite ice cream spot? Let us know so we can add it to the list!