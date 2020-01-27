Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Defense opening arguments continue in Impeachment Trial

Get Fit with Ryan: Sliding Reverse Lunge

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s episode of Get Fit with Ryan, NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson and coach Matt Gunning from Gunning Elite Fitness teach The Sliding Reverse Lunge. This functional training exercise uses a furniture slider, available at any hardware store, to strengthen the lower body.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play