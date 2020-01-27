In this week’s episode of Get Fit with Ryan, NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson and coach Matt Gunning from Gunning Elite Fitness teach The Sliding Reverse Lunge. This functional training exercise uses a furniture slider, available at any hardware store, to strengthen the lower body.
Get Fit with Ryan: Sliding Reverse Lunge
In this week’s episode of Get Fit with Ryan, NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson and coach Matt Gunning from Gunning Elite Fitness teach The Sliding Reverse Lunge. This functional training exercise uses a furniture slider, available at any hardware store, to strengthen the lower body.