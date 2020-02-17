Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Get Fit with Ryan: Mini Band Dead Bugs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In this week’s episode of Get Fit with Ryan, NEWS10’s Ryan Peterson and coach Matt Gunning from Gunning Elite Fitness teach Mini Band Dead Bugs. This variation of the dead bug exercise pinpoints the front part of the hips, including the hip flexors.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play