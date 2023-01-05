COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This may sound cheesy but the Annual Mac-n-Cheese Bowl sounds like a grate time! Celebrate the 13th year of this delicious event on March 25 in Cohoes.

Celebrate all things mac-n-cheese on historic Remsen Street in downtown Cohoes. The Regional Food Bank explains the previous 2021 event evolved to an outdoor street festival and had over two dozen participating local eateries and breweries. Stations will span five blocks on Remsen Street where attendees will be able to enjoy samples of each participants unique recipes. Mac-n-cheese lovers will vote for their favorite one online and the winner will be announced on the Times Union Table Hopping Blog.

The event starts at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 25. Tickets can be purchased any time before March 10 and will be mailed to the address provided. Tickets purchased after March 11 must be picked up at the food bank between March 20 ad March 24. General admission tickets start at $30. Children ages five to 12 are $10 and children under 5 are free. Visit the Regional Food Bank mac-n-cheese bowl website to buy tickets to this cheesy event.