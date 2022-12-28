ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With New Year’s Eve coming up, it’s important to get a ride home if you’re planning on drinking or being impaired. The law firm Martin, Harding & Mazzotti is offering free Uber rides home from certain establishments in the Capital Region.

Martin, Harding & Mazzotti started its Free Cab Ride Home program over 10 years ago to reduce impaired driving. The law firm has since switched to its Rideshare Home Program and actually offers free rides all year long, not just during the holidays.

According to the Martin, Harding & Mazzotti website, impaired driving accounts for more than 10,000 deaths every year. That’s about a third of all traffic related deaths.

To use the Rideshare Home Program, visit one of the program partners, scan the program QR code for that location and get a free Uber voucher. The voucher will only work for rides hailed from one of the partner locations and will cover the full cost of the ride up to $200.

Rideshare Home Program partners