WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Arsenal City Tavern is hosting a Mega Brunch Pajama Party this Sunday, December 4. The tavern encourages all who attend to dress in their favorite pjs along with a pair of pjs to donate!

Arsenal City Tavern located at 795 Third Avenue, Watervliet, is getting cozy this holiday season. Anyone who donates a pair of pjs at the mega brunch will receive a free mimosa. Order a Bloody Mary Invasion on December 4 and Arsenal City Tavern will match it with a pj donation. The mega brunch starts at 11 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. The tavern itself is open on Sundays from noon until 9 p.m.