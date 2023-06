ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This Father’s Day, treat Dad to a 99-cent single scoop cone at any Stewart’s Shop location! Father’s Day this year is on Sunday, June 18.

Instead of a new tie, Dad can try new seasonal flavors such as Strawberry Sunrise Sherbert, Brownie Points, Peanut Butter Pie, Very Berry Shortcake, Daily Grind, or the fan-favorite Salted Caramel Cheesecake. These seasonal specialties, along with classics like strawberry or vanilla, will all be just 99 cents for single scoops.