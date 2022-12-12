ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady nonprofit, Things of My Very Own, has partnered with Lia Auto group this holiday season. Bring a donation to any Lia location and get a discount on your bill.

Things of my Very Own provides crisis intervention services to children in efforts to keep children together and with non-abusive family members. Bring a donation to any Lia location and get 10% off your total service bill through December 16. The organization is in need of,

New toys

New clothing for all genders, children’s sizes 12 though 20

New twin and full bedding sets

New boxer breifs for all genders

Personal hygiene supplies

Lia will also be donating a $5,000 check to Things of my Very Own that will go towards the holiday gift tag program. Visit the Lia cars website for more information and a list of locations.