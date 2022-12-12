ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady nonprofit, Things of My Very Own, has partnered with Lia Auto group this holiday season. Bring a donation to any Lia location and get a discount on your bill.
Things of my Very Own provides crisis intervention services to children in efforts to keep children together and with non-abusive family members. Bring a donation to any Lia location and get 10% off your total service bill through December 16. The organization is in need of,
- New toys
- New clothing for all genders, children’s sizes 12 though 20
- New twin and full bedding sets
- New boxer breifs for all genders
- Personal hygiene supplies
Lia will also be donating a $5,000 check to Things of my Very Own that will go towards the holiday gift tag program. Visit the Lia cars website for more information and a list of locations.