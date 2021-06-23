Georgia man charged with impersonating a gov’t worker to access Port of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Andrew Avila, 49, of Acworth, Georgia, was indicted on a felony false personation charge after he tried to access the restricted Port of Albany.
DOJ says the indictment was handed up Tuesday, June 15 and stems from an incident that took place on May 2, 2018. Authorities allege that Avila lied—saying he was a Department of Energy employee—so he could access the Port of Albany, which is restricted by federal regulations.
A grand jury returned the indictment with two counts: entry under false pretenses, which is a misdemeanor, and false personation, a felony. If convicted on both charges, he potentially faces up to four years in prison, $350,000 in fines, and two years of supervised release.
The Port of Albany is a federally-regulated transportation hub where vessel and rail freight are shipped and received.