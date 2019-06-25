GE concludes negotiations with unions on new 4-year collective bargaining agreement

GE and the Coordinated Bargaining Committee of GE unions have reached an agreement on a new proposed four-year collective bargaining agreement.

According to GE, the proposed agreement includes improvements in wages, health care, retirement income benefits, and job and income security.

The proposal is now subject to a review and vote by IUE-CVW delegates and by members of GE’s other CBC unions. The ratification vote is scheduled for July 3, 2019.

IUE-CWA President Carl Kennebrew and IUE-CWA GE Conference Board Chairman Jerry Carney say they recommend approval of the agreement by the IUE-CWA delegates.

The CBC represents approximately 6,600 GE employees in 11 different GE unions.