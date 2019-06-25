GE concludes negotiations with unions on new 4-year collective bargaining agreement

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GE and the Coordinated Bargaining Committee of GE unions have reached an agreement on a new proposed four-year collective bargaining agreement.

According to GE, the proposed agreement includes improvements in wages, health care, retirement income benefits, and job and income security.

The proposal is now subject to a review and vote by IUE-CVW delegates and by members of GE’s other CBC unions. The ratification vote is scheduled for July 3, 2019.

IUE-CWA President Carl Kennebrew and IUE-CWA GE Conference Board Chairman Jerry Carney say they recommend approval of the agreement by the IUE-CWA delegates. 

The CBC represents approximately 6,600 GE employees in 11 different GE unions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play