GE awarded millions for offshore wind energy

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congressman Paul Tonko announced funding for an offshore wind turbine farm.
GE Research from Niskayuna has been awarded $2.8 million to fund, design, and develop the wind farm.
The money was awarded through the U.S. Department of Energy’s ARPAE Award. The congressman has been a strong advocate in advancing wind energy.
The said the following in a statement:
“These investments in sustainable technologies not only help reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions, they also support local business growth and job creation. The work being done at GE Research is one of the pillars of our Capital Region leadership in clean energy innovation. “