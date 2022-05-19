ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Capital Region are on the rise and are very close to hitting $5. According to GasBuddy, some gas stations in Glens Falls, Cairo, Hudson, and Catskill have the price of regular gas at $4.99 per gallon.

On Monday, the price of gas in the Albany area was around $4.72 per gallon. Currently, GasBuddy reports that the average price is $4.87. Since last week, gas prices in the area have risen by 23 cents.

The average national price of gas is lower than the local average, according to Gas Buddy. The national average is currently $4.59 per gallon, which is 28 cents lower.

Gas stations with the lowest price

Grade Station Price Regular Cumberland Farms, 1046 Kinderhook Street, Valatie $4.51 Mid-grade Sunoco, 1099 Spring Street and Route 23, Catskill $4.59 Premium Valero, 124 Fairview Avenue, Hudson $4.95 Diesel Sunoco, 3009 Route 50, Saratoga Springs $6.19

Gas stations with the highest price

Grade Station Price Regular Cumberland Farms, 236 Main Street and Route 32 $4.99 Mid-grade Lukoil, 127 Ridge Street and Lawrence Street, Glens Falls $5.89 Premium Lukoil, 127 Ridge Street and Lawrence Street, Glens Falls $5.99 Diesel Cumberland Farms, 68 Route 9W and Corning Hill Road, Glenmont $6.89

Where to find the cheapest regular gas in the Capital Region

$4.51 at Cumberland Farms, 1046 Kinderhook Street in Valatie

$4.59 at Cumberland Farms, 1636 Central Avenue and Jupiter Lane in Colonie

$4.59 at Love’s Travel Stop, 12845 Route 22 and Peaceful Valley Road in Canaan

$4.61 at BJ’s, 1440 Central Avenue in Colonie

$4.63 at Gulf, 464 North Perry Road and Maple Avenue in Johnstown

$4.63 at Citgo, 1012 Route 82 in Hudson

$4.63 at Runway Express, 1309 Altamont Avenue and Flower Road in Rotterdam

$4.64 at Petrol 9W Co, 294 Route 9W and Magee Drive in Glenmont

$4.64 at Citgo, 3305 Route 43 in Averill Park

$4.64 at Sunoco, 127 Erie Boulevard and South Church Street in Schenectady

Looking for ways to save on gas? Easing up on the gas pedal, filling up at the beginning of the week, keeping tires properly inflated, and keeping up on maintenance can help save money at the pump.