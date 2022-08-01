ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gas prices in the Albany area are continuing to fall, with some stations below the $4 per gallon mark. According to GasBuddy, Capital Region gas prices have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week, for an average of $4.46 per gallon.

Prices in the Albany area are 37.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are $1.33 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 14.8 cents in the last week and is currently at $5.27 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Albany was priced at $3.87 per gallon while the most expensive was $4.85 per gallon, a difference of 98 cents per gallon. The lowest price in New York State on Sunday was $3.80 per gallon while the highest was $5.73 per gallon.

The national average price of gas has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 per gallon. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Albany and the national average

August 1, 2021: $3.13/g (U.S. Average: $3.16/g)

August 1, 2020: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.18/g)

August 1, 2019: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

August 1, 2018: $2.90/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

August 1, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

August 1, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 1, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

August 1, 2014: $3.71/g (U.S. Average: $3.51/g)

August 1, 2013: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

August 1, 2012: $3.66/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”