CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — There were multiple gas odor reports in the Catskill area on the morning of November 15. Police have reported Central Hudson, a natural gas supplier is checking on issues in the area.

Jerry Nappi of Central Hudson reports that the gas odor reports are the result of a pressure relief valve opening at a natural gas regulator station in Catskill. Crews are on site and have closed the valve. They are also investigating what may have caused the valve to open.