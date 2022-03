SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A gas leak was detected outside the Schenectady County Office Building on Tuesday. The county said employees were evacuated.

The building will remain shut down while repairs are being made. The county expects the building to be back open on Wednesday.

As a result of the gas leak, the Schenectady County Legislature’s meeting scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed until Thursday at 7 p.m.