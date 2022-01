GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — About 500 gallons of gas has leaked out of a terminal at the Citgo on 495 River Road in Glenmont, according to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office. The Selkirk Fire Department has responded to the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said the gas leak “does not appear to be a danger at this time.”

