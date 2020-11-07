Garbage truck driver killed in Clifton Park rollover crash

A garbage truck driver was killed after a rollover crash on Friday, November 6, 2020 on Hubbs Road in Clifton Park. (NEWS10)

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash in the town of Clifton Park.

Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, police said a garbage truck was traveling on Hubbs Road when it went onto the shoulder and struck a utility pole, tree, and a wood chipper truck before rolling over. The wood chipper was not on the roadway, police said.

The driver of the garbage truck was pinned inside the truck and was deceased before first responders got to the scene. A worker with the wood chipper received minor injuries.

Multiple crews remain at the scene while they investigate.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

