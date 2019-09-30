Gansevoort man arrested for DWI, fleeing the scene

GANSEVOORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Gansevoort man for driving drunk and then leaving the scene of a crash.

The two-car rollover crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Gailor Road and Northern Pines Road in Gansevoort.

Police said 31-year-old Daniel Lombard ran into the woods after the crash, and he still had alcohol in his system when police went to his house early Monday morning.

He provided a breath sample of .03 percent.

Two people in the other vehicle were taken to Saratoga Hospital with minor injuries. They have since been released.

Lombard was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident, Reckless Driving , twp counts of Assault in the Third Degree, as well as several vehicle and traffic infractions.

He is scheduled to appear in court on October 8.