SACANDAGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Look who’s in town! “Game of Thrones”‘ Khal Drogo and Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, was spotted in Johnstown Thursday night.

The star dined at Sam’s Seafood and Steakhouse in Johnstown, where the owner tells NEWS10 he had the prime rib and pasta.

No word yet on why Momoa was visiting Upstate New York.

