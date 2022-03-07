GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some businesses in Galway are offering specials to celebrate the town’s 230th anniversary. The Discover Galway! specials are being offered from now until March 12 and cost $17.92 in honor of the year the town was established.

“It’s a great time to honor our Galway community with this week-long celebration,” said Town Supervisor Mike Smith, “It’s a close-knit community with deep roots. With Discover Galway! we are looking to celebrate our history, spotlight our hard-working, valuable businesses and encourage anyone to visit our town and see what it has to offer.”

Galway was formed from the Town of Ballston on March 7, 1792, as the Town of Galloway. When the name of the town was recorded at the Saratoga County offices in Ballston, a clerk misspelled Galloway and recorded it as Galway. Galway, NY, has no ties with Galway, Ireland.

Specials