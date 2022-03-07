GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some businesses in Galway are offering specials to celebrate the town’s 230th anniversary. The Discover Galway! specials are being offered from now until March 12 and cost $17.92 in honor of the year the town was established.
“It’s a great time to honor our Galway community with this week-long celebration,” said Town Supervisor Mike Smith, “It’s a close-knit community with deep roots. With Discover Galway! we are looking to celebrate our history, spotlight our hard-working, valuable businesses and encourage anyone to visit our town and see what it has to offer.”
Galway was formed from the Town of Ballston on March 7, 1792, as the Town of Galloway. When the name of the town was recorded at the Saratoga County offices in Ballston, a clerk misspelled Galloway and recorded it as Galway. Galway, NY, has no ties with Galway, Ireland.
Specials
- Country Made Crafts: All small hand-carved birch planters with succulents and houseplants, glass chillums/onies, gemstone pendant necklaces, birch log rounds with gemstones and sea glass.
- Early Birds Diner: Traditional breakfast with coffee, fried potatoes and onions. Offer is good for two people.
- Galway Wine & Spirits: Choose any two bottles of wine from a selection of reds, whites, and rose.
- Just Keepin’ It Clean Homemade Soap: Choose any three soaps and one bottle of lotion.
- Sweet Briar Flower Shop: A glass vase arranged with two red roses.
- Vicki’s Pizzeria: 24 cut cheese pizza.
- Village Home & Garden: Seed Starter Greenhouse Kit and one bag of the following Earth Science Essentials: Pollinator, Aromatic or Butterfly & Hummingbird.
- Waterwheel Village: A one-pound brick of their cheddar cheese, a box of Vinta crackers, a jar of maple bacon jam, and a gourmet chocolate.