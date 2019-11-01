Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Border Report Tour
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Digital Daybreak
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
Warren vows no middle class tax hike for $20T health plan
Former Albany attorney sentenced for stealing over $2M
Troy man sentenced for sexually assaulting a child
Company incentivizes employees to limit screen time; awards $200 a month
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
1st & 10
NY Blitz
New England Patriots
Saints and Danes Tip-Off
The Big Game
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection with Steve Caporizzo
Pet Connection Tips
Coats for Kids
Pledge of Allegiance
Protecting Yourself Online
Contests
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Hispanic Heritage Month
50 Over 50
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
GALLERY: Historic flooding hits the area following Halloween storm
Local
Posted:
Nov 1, 2019 / 11:23 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Nov 1, 2019 / 09:33 PM EDT
St. Johnsville – Credit: Sarah McAustin
Wilton Floors in Wilton, N.Y. – Credit: Doug Gipe
Route 20 in Cairo, N.Y. – Credit: Iris Cortes
Ballston Lake, N.Y. – Credit:
Hague, N.Y. – Credit: Theresa Goff
New Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Courtesy: Fred Paper
Paul River Creek in the Town of Day – Credit: Matt Darbin
Paul River Creek in the Town of Day – Credit: Matt Darbin
Paul River Creek in the Town of Day – Credit: Matt Darbin
Route 30 in Indian Lake
Route 30 in Indian Lake
Route 30 in Indian Lake
Route 30 in Indian Lake
Rte 28 in North Creek
Abrams Rd. Wells, NY-Credit: Debbie Taylor
Sprakers, N.Y.-Credit;Tracy Tucker
North Creek – Linda Miner
Wells – Debbie Taylor
Wells – Debbie Taylor
Wells – Mike Conrad
Download our news app