FY 2021 Budget Includes record funding for the Environmental Protection Fund

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The FY 2021 Budget will include $300 million for the Environmental Protection Fund (EPF) according to Governor Andrew Cuomo. This is the highest sustained level of funding in the program’s 25-year history.

The funding is part of the Governor’s new $33 billion five-year plan to combat climate change. This plan also includes the $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act. This act will help with flood reduction and habitat restoration.

The 2020-21 Executive Budget EPF appropriations include $39 million for solid waste programs, $89 million for parks and recreation, $152 million for open space programs and $20 million for the climate change mitigation and adaptation program.

The $300 million funding proposal is more than double the $134 million dollar EPF the Governor inherited when he took office in 2011.