Furloughed Rivers Casino employees may face layoffs

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The future is looking uncertain for more than 1,000 furloughed employees at Rivers Casino in Schenectady.

The casino announced that furloughs may become permanent layoffs.

Rivers said it has issued WARN Act notices to all of its furloughed team members. The announcement came following the uncertainty of when casinos will be allowed to reopen in New York State and what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the facility.

Rivers said it has developed a comprehensive reopening plan to address crowds, cleanliness, air quality, and social distancing and would like to reopen as soon as the state gives its approval.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG