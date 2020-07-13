Furloughed Rivers Casino employees may face layoffs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The future is looking uncertain for more than 1,000 furloughed employees at Rivers Casino in Schenectady.

The casino announced that furloughs may become permanent layoffs.

Rivers said it has issued WARN Act notices to all of its furloughed team members. The announcement came following the uncertainty of when casinos will be allowed to reopen in New York State and what impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on the facility.

Rivers said it has developed a comprehensive reopening plan to address crowds, cleanliness, air quality, and social distancing and would like to reopen as soon as the state gives its approval.

