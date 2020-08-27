Furloughed employees rally to reopen casinos

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Furloughed employees from River’s Casino stood in the pouring rain on Thursday to urge Governor Andrew Cuomo not only to bring gambling back to New York State but to let them work again.

“I have a four year old at home that I’m struggling to try and support. The only thing that’s good that’s come out of this is that i get to see her,” said furloughed employee Jillian Macfarlane.

The single mom was one of about two dozen people outside the casino drumming up support from motorists.

“We need to have our livelihoods back,” Macfarlane said.

With schools, gyms and even bowling alleys reopened, many of the protesters wondered why casinos haven’t received reopening guidance from the governor.

“It’s important to get this up and running for all the businesses around, for the apartments around, you know, all the housing to get these people back on track,” said supporter Chris Morris.

Morris came out to support the out-of-work employees, some who live at her property.

“We want it to continue on. We don’t want this place to stay closed or for it to close down, period. That’s what we’re worried about. It’s very important to our city,” Morris said.

The group rallied from noon until 1:30 p.m.

