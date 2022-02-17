MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral services have been announced for Hoosick Falls Police Officer Matthew Waldron. Officer Waldron, 25, was killed in a car vs. tractor trailer crash in Schaghticoke on February 15.

Calling hours will be held at St. Luke’s on the Hill Church in Mechanicville on Friday, February 18 from 3. p.m. to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday at the Church starting at 10 a.m. A burial will follow in Hudson View Cemetery.

Funeral Services are provided by DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc. Officer Waldron’s obituary can be viewed on the funeral home website.

Waldron started his career with the Mechanicville Police Department in 2017 before transferring to Hoosick Falls. Hoosick Falls Police Chief Robert Ashe said Waldron was a great officer with the department and will be greatly missed.