LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral services were announced for Eli Ojeda.

Eli died earlier this month while in the care of his father, according to Cohoes police. He was only 6-weeks-old.

Calling hours will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home in Latham. The funeral will directly follow the calling hours at the same location.

Donations in memory of Eli would be preferred and may be made to the Addiction Care Center of Albany.