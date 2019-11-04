Funeral arrangements announced for priest who died in flooding

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a local priest, who was killed in historic flooding in Western parts of the Capital Region.

Rev. John Thomas Connery was swept away by flood waters in Norway, a small town in Herkimer County. The 82-year old served his community through the church for more than 50 years.

Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saratoga Road in Glenville. The funeral begins at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are encouraged.