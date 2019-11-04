Funeral arrangements announced for priest who died in flooding

Local
Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Funeral arrangements have been scheduled for a local priest, who was killed in historic flooding in Western parts of the Capital Region.

Rev. John Thomas Connery was swept away by flood waters in Norway, a small town in Herkimer County. The 82-year old served his community through the church for more than 50 years.

Calling hours will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception on Saratoga Road in Glenville. The funeral begins at 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the church are encouraged.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play