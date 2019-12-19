Funeral announced for Argyle highway superintendent

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The funeral for the Argyle Highway Superintendent, who was killed in a car crash, will take place on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Bob Humiston was having coffee with three of his employees at the Auction Barn Restaurant on Route 40. They were planning out their day of clearing snowy roadways.

But police said they were struck by a pickup while leaving the parking lot. Humiston was killed, and his three employees were injured.

Calling hours are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Argyle Methodist Church. A funeral service and burial will follow.

Humiston was 67 years old.