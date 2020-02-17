Interactive Radar

Fundraiser planned for 787 accident victims

Local

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Heatly School is still recovering after losing one of its students to an accident on 787.   

Matthew Holden is a teacher at the school. Before the accident, Holden planned a celebration for his students after doing well on their Regents exams. 

But after the incident, the students decided to dedicate the night to their classmates involved in the crash.   

The students will host a fundraiser at Slindin’ Dirty on Wednesday night. People can come out and show their support between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.   

