ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Riverview Orchards is hosting a family fun day fundraiser event for Ezekiel “Ezzy” McLean, a local 6-year-old boy who is battling stage 4 kidney cancer. The event is scheduled for June 3.

The fundraiser will directly support Ezzy and his family as he undergoes aggressive medical treatment for his illness, which has spread to his lungs. The day will feature food and beverages, hayrides, a bouncy house, scavenger hunts, raffles, an ice cream eating contest, live music and more.

The event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free and open to the public. Riverview Orchards is located at 660 Riverview Road, Rexford, NY.

Ezzy, who has a love for dinosaurs, soccer, swimming, dancing, Super Mario, Black Panther, and Spiderman, is known to be as happy as he is brave. To help contribute to Ezzy and his family, please visit Support For Ezzy.