Funding on the way to help high cancer rates in Warren Co.

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County has the highest overall cancer rates in New York State.

New York State released its findings Thursday night that determined tobacco and alcohol use and obesity are the leading causes of cancer in the area.

“We have to give the resources, and we have to support the community so that they have access to those resources.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is now putting nearly $700,000 in grant funding toward providing education and resources to the county.

While some were pleased with the presentation, others wanted to know more about the environmental factors.

“You’ve done a good job. There’s more that needs to be done here because we don’t think the cancer level is because we’re drinking and smoking.”

Read the full report HERE.