NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation has awarded $638 million in funding that will be used for water infrastructure projects across the state that protect public health or improve water quality. In the Capital Region, 16 projects were awarded funding.

The grants are projected to contribute to over 35,000 jobs in New York’s economy and save taxpayers an estimated $1.4 billion. These are the projects awarded funding in the Capital Region:

Averill Park Central School District — $90,000 for the PFAS removal and effective treatment of drinking water at Algonquin Middle School

Albany Municipal Water Finance Authority — $3 million for water treatment plant capital improvements

Albany Municipal Water Finance Authority — $725,000 for chimney manholes, sewer lining, and PS upgrades

Village of Menands — $2,954,880 for South End water system improvements

Village of Menands — $1,707,325 for South End sanitary system improvements

City of Schenectady — $3 million for phase 1 source and water treatment plant improvements

Rensselaer County — $307,250 for Rensselaer City School District aeration improvements project

City of Troy — $3 million for Phase 2 (North Section) Raw Water Transmission Main

Saratoga County — $5,087,500 for Stillwater Central School District wastewater treatment plant ammonia removal project

Town of Schodack — $709,200 for Battisti Water District 10

City of Amsterdam — $4.3 million for a wastewater treatment plant improvement project

Village of Hoosick Falls — $132,750 to install a disinfection system at the wastewater treatment plant

Village of Delanson — $536,580 for water treatment plant upgrades

City of Gloversville — $3 million for water treatment plant improvements and South Eagle pump station

Village of St. Johnsville — $1,744,241 for wastewater treatment plant improvements phase 1

Town of Warrensburg — $745,050 for storage tank, transmission main, and valve replacement

“Modernizing our state’s water infrastructure is critical to ensuring every New Yorker has access to clean drinking water,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “Protecting the public health of New Yorkers will always be a top priority for my administration and this funding is a testament to that commitment. We will continue working collaboratively with every level of government to empower localities with the funding they need to improve water quality statewide.”