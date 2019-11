COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie town officials gathered on Friday to announce funding for a brand new mobile command post.

The goal is to help respond to emergencies.

The command center cost $500,000 in total. Purchasing it was made possible thanks to $250,000 in funding arranged by Sen. Neil Breslin and another $250,000 arranged by Assemblyman Phil Steck.

Last year, the town responded to more than 93,000 police, fire and EMS incidents.