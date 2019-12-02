Fun in the snow!

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It wasn’t so much the snow but rather the amount of it that seemed a surprise to many Capital Region residents.

NEWS10 ABC’s Anya Tucker spoke with folks who woke up to find their streets impassable and their cars under heavy mounds of snow.

Sara Carlson, of Waterford, said that she could only find buried vehicles.

“When we first came out here, we could not see the tops or even the sides of our cars.”

Then came the shoveling. But where to put all that snow?

Robert Stocklas Sr., of Troy, said that he and his neighbors regularly toss the snow into a median, but he admits the work gets harder every year.

“It’s easy when you’re a kid, not when you’re an adult.”, he added.

And youthful energy was definitely welcome Monday. Dorian Johnson, of Troy, was getting some help from her young children. She said she was happy to have them outside.

“Otherwise, they would stay inside and play video games. This is way more fun.”

The “word of the day” was closed. Schools, daycare facilities and many businesses had either closed early or didn’t open at all.

And with school cancelled, sleds were once again pulled out from garages and igloos were back under construction.