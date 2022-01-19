Fultonville woman charged with welfare fraud

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Fultonville woman has been charged with welfare fraud. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Amanda Grassadonia, 33, was arrested on January 18.

Grassadonia is accused of filing a benefit application with the Montgomery County Department of Social Services that was fraudulent. Police said she failed to report wages earned from her employer, resulting in her receiving benefits she was not entitled to.

Charges

Welfare fraud in the fourth degree (felony)

Offering a false instrument for filing in the second degree (misdemeanor)

She was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mohawk Court at a later date.