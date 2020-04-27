Fultonville food drive put together lunches for truck drivers

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community is recognizing a group of workers that may not be at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic: truck drivers.
Many people gathered at Nationwide Transportation Brokers in Fultonville on Monday for a Feed the Truckers drive.
Organizer and retired teacher, Phoebe Sitterly, and a team of volunteers met drivers at their windows and doors to deliver a bagged lunch with a sandwich, homemade cookies and more.
“It’s happening seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Sitterly said. “Have you ever noticed the trucks on the highway? I just think that sometimes, in society, we don’t slow down enough to appreciate the people who really keep things out there for us. It’s not a duty to do good. It’s a joy, and you find a group of people who are underrated sometimes and not thought about and that makes it even more special.”
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
LATEST STORIES
- Dems call for state, local aid in next coronavirus relief bill
- Woman finds emotional goodbye note on husband’s phone after his coronavirus death
- Coronavirus crisis: Senate Democrats push proposal for worker relief
- Local businesses putting PPP loans to good use
- Navy officials reportedly recommend Capt. Brett Crozier to be reinstated following investigation