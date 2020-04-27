Latest News

Fultonville food drive put together lunches for truck drivers

by: Matthew VanValkenburgh

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local community is recognizing a group of workers that may not be at the forefront of the coronavirus pandemic: truck drivers.

Many people gathered at Nationwide Transportation Brokers in Fultonville on Monday for a Feed the Truckers drive.

Organizer and retired teacher, Phoebe Sitterly, and a team of volunteers met drivers at their windows and doors to deliver a bagged lunch with a sandwich, homemade cookies and more.

“It’s happening seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” Sitterly said. “Have you ever noticed the trucks on the highway? I just think that sometimes, in society, we don’t slow down enough to appreciate the people who really keep things out there for us. It’s not a duty to do good. It’s a joy, and you find a group of people who are underrated sometimes and not thought about and that makes it even more special.”

