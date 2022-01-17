Fultonville declares snow emergency

FULTONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Fultonville has declared a Level 1 snow emergency. The emergency is in affect from January 17 at 8 a.m. until January 18 at 8 p.m.

The village said roadways are hazardous and motorists should drive with extreme caution. During this snow emergency, drivers should not park along village streets and roadways.

Vehicles could be fined or towed if they are not removed from the streets during this period. The village is monitoring the situation and will announce further developments.

For more information on the winter storm impacting the Capital Region, you can visit our Weather page!