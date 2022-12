FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating Chloe St Germain, 17. Fulton County Sheriffs posted on their Facebook and listed Chloe as a missing person.

Chloe is about 5’0 and police explain there is no reason to believe there is any foul play or that Chole is in danger. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency line at 518-736-2100.