Fulton County seeks those at Johnstown auto store; urged to self-quarantine

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those who were recently at a Johnstown Advance Auto Parts are asked to enter into precautionary quarantine by Fulton County officials.

Anyone who was at the Advance Auto Parts on North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 is asked to remain at home on precautionary quarantine until May 11.

You are also asked to contact the Fulton County Health Department at (518) 736-5720.

