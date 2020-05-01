Latest News

Fulton County seeks those at Johnstown auto store; urged to self-quarantine

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Those who were recently at a Johnstown Advance Auto Parts are asked to enter into precautionary quarantine by Fulton County officials.

Anyone who was at the Advance Auto Parts on North Comrie Avenue in Johnstown between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 26 is asked to remain at home on precautionary quarantine until May 11.

You are also asked to contact the Fulton County Health Department at (518) 736-5720.

