Fulton County seeking those recently at Sand Pit, urging to self-quarantine

MECO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Department of Health is looking for anyone who was at the Sand Pit last week to contact the county health department.

If you were at the Sand Pit in Meco from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, April 24, you are asked to remain at home under precautionary quarantine until May 9.

You are also asked to contact the Fulton County Health Department at (518) 736-5720.

