JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Special Weather Statement has been issued for all of eastern New York until 8 p.m. Saturday evening, to highlight an elevated risk of fire spread. Relative humidity values dropping to between 20% and 30% Saturday afternoon along with strong wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour will create conditions that allow fires to spread easily.

Low relative humidity values are expected again on Sunday. Winds, however, will be lighter on Sunday compared to Saturday.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is still enforcing a burn ban through May 15. The annual ban prohibits brush burning, to prevent wildfires and protect communities during heightened fire conditions each spring.