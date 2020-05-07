Fulton County businesses offers PPE to local community

BROADALBIN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With personal protective equipment in high demand, a local business is helping to increase PPE availability to its own community.

Safe Zone by AVET in Broadalbin is a veteran owned and operated company that manufactures and sells PPE for anyone to purcahse.

According to the head of shipping and receiving, Sonja Ambrosino, Safe Zone bottles their own hand sanitizer and offers nitrite gloves, hazmat suits, face masks and more. She said the business usually sends large quantities of equipment to major organizations like the U.S. Navy, but they wanted to be able to provide supplies to local communities as well.

“Seeing the appreciation from the local community is great,” she said. “We understand that hospitals and nurses and doctors, the medical facilities, are in need of these, and they all have the ability to get these products through us as well. But some of the individuals don’t realize they have the access to come and get it as an individual person where they can come and just pick up one mask if that’s what they want.”

