GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Twin Cities Council of Churches was forced to cancel its annual Thanksgiving dinner due to a lack of volunteers.

Members of the community are now stepping up to the plate and bringing back hope. Tanyalynnette Grimes and her business partner heard about the news and decided to take over the event.

The two are teaming up with Plaza Italian Bistro to serve 1500 meals to people in need.

To register for a meal, CLICK HERE.