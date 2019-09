JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fulton County is the first county to formaly oppose the new fees that come along with the new state license plates.

On Monday, the Fulton County Board of Supervisors approved a Resolution of Opposition to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s plan to change drivers up to $45 for the new license plate.

The new plates would cost drivers $25 and an additional $20 to keep the current plate number.