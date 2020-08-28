Fulton Co. deputies looking for missing teen

savannah mauro

Police said Savannah Mauro, 14, was last seen on August 19 at her home in Mayfield. They believe she is in either Fulton or Montgomery County. (Fulton County Sheriff’s Office)

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a teenager who was last seen over a week ago.

Police said Savannah Mauro, 14, was last seen on August 19 at her home in Mayfield. They believe she is in either Fulton or Montgomery County.

Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office at (518) 736-2100.

