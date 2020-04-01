Full-time homeschoolers offer advice to new “distance learning” parents

(NEWS10) — Times have certainly changed in the last month as many parents are now suddenly trying to help educate their children through Distance Learning.

NEWS10’s Anya Tucker thought it might be good to get some advice from parents who have some practice at it: Full-time homeschooling parents.

Here’s the advice they shared with her:

Joanna: “For doing this for the very first time, put yourself on the schedule. Even if you find ten minutes in the morning before you world normally go to work- read something to them whatever that might be.”

Anya: “That’s been very difficult for my friends and for me to keep a schedule. What about keeping perspective during all of this?”

Joanna: “Nobody knows your kids like you do. Nobody knows how to learn the way you know how. So, you have to find a way to find what works for you and your children.”

Maryrose: “So, right now I’m unemployed because of the coronavirus. It’s really hard for me right now because I’m not used to being home all the time. I have come up with a plan to at least get out of the house once a day.”

Rachel: “I really think you should take this time to really get more involved go outside and teach them the basic things about life.”

Anya: “Do you think we should be taking a bit of a ‘chill pill’ right now?”

Rachel: “I think we just have so much to worry about now. Just have fun with your child and if they’re learning something and they are with you that’s the most important thing right now.”

