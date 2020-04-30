Frustrations grow over lack of testing sites in Rensselaer County

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)—- On Wednesday, Rensselaer County gave away thousands of masks to those who needed them. Rensselaer County Executive, Steve McLaughlin also expressed his frustration over not having a COVID-19 testing site in the county.

“We got 57,000 masks from the federal government , donated to the federal government by the Hanes Corporation. I think these were destined to be t-shirts at one point,” said Steve McLaughlin.

The parking lot of the Rensselaer County Government building was just one of 5 locations distributing masks today. They were first given to essential businesses.

“We said all along, as soon as we had enough to give them away, we would do so. And that’s what we are doing. And the response is just unbelievable. I mean thousands of cars coming through.”

When it comes to not having a state run testing site in Rensselaer County, McLaughlin stated that he, as well as other local elected officials— both democrat and republican, are beyond frustrated.

“The fact remains that I have 160,000 people in this county,” said McLaughlin. We are trying to get this county back open for business and we need testing. It is an issue of equal representation. So when Albany county had a testing site, we were fine with that. But when they open up mobile testing and I have folks who don’t drive, and I have folks that can’t get over there, we are not being fairly represented by this governor.

However, things may be change soon. A special announcement is expected to be given on Thursday.

“We don’t want to say anything yet,” explained McLaughlin. “We don’t want to say anything in this business until you know for sure, but we are striving hard to be able to get a test site open here in the county. No help at all from the state of NY absolutely none. This is something that the county had to find a way to get done and we think we are close to being able to do that.”

According to the county executive, letters have been sent to Governor Cuomo, urging him for a testing location.

“If this governor is all about fairness and that we’re all one— all one New York, I want my testing site Governor, and if you can’t do it, I’ll do it.”

News 10 reached out to the Governor’s office and is awaiting a comment.