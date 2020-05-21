Frozen pizza care packages shipped to Afghanistan

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As promised, Paesan’s Pizza in Latham mailed out care packages to men and women serving overseas in Afghanistan.

They’re calling it Operation Kolbe. Owner Frank Scavio is sending military members his frozen pizza that was made famous after a Barstool Sports review went viral. The care packages filled an entire mail truck, and also consisted of other food items donated by the community.

“The people of Albany and the Capital Region have been great!” Scavio said. “We got 2,000 honey buns, we got Death Wish Coffee, we got beef jerky. It’s got to get there guys!”

Scavio said he paid $2,000 for postage and hopes that the food will get there quickly so the brave men and women can enjoy a little slice of home while they serve our country.

