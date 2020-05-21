Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Frozen pizza care packages shipped to Afghanistan

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As promised, Paesan’s Pizza in Latham mailed out care packages to men and women serving overseas in Afghanistan.

They’re calling it Operation Kolbe. Owner Frank Scavio is sending military members his frozen pizza that was made famous after a Barstool Sports review went viral. The care packages filled an entire mail truck, and also consisted of other food items donated by the community.

“The people of Albany and the Capital Region have been great!” Scavio said. “We got 2,000 honey buns, we got Death Wish Coffee, we got beef jerky. It’s got to get there guys!”

Scavio said he paid $2,000 for postage and hopes that the food will get there quickly so the brave men and women can enjoy a little slice of home while they serve our country.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak