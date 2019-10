SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy was on hand Monday to present the keys to the city to members of the “Frozen” cast.

The “Frozen” North America Tour is coming to Proctors on November 10. Stars Caroline Bowman and Caroline Inner-Bickler were there to accept the keys on the steps of Schenectady City Hall.

The city hall clock tower was also lit up blue to celebrate the show coming to Proctors.